National Assembly to Vote on Ending Opposition Party's Filibuster

The National Assembly is set to vote on whether to end the ongoing filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party.
Parliament will hold a plenary session on Sunday afternoon to vote on the matter as 176 lawmakers from the ruling bloc filed for the request the previous day.
The PPP lawmakers have been engaging in a relay of speeches since Thursday to block the passage of a contentious bill aimed at transferring the state spy agency's authority to conduct anti-communist investigations to the police.
The ongoing filibuster will be halted and the bill will be put to a vote in a plenary parliamentary session if more than three-fifths of the lawmakers vote in favor of ending the filibuster.
The PPP reportedly plans to stage a filibuster for another contentious bill banning the sending of anti-North Korea leaflets to the North.