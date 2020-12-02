National Assembly to Vote on Ending Opposition Party's Filibuster

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to vote on whether to end the ongoing filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party.Parliament will hold a plenary session on Sunday afternoon to vote on the matter as 176 lawmakers from the ruling bloc filed for the request the previous day.The PPP lawmakers have been engaging in a relay of speeches since Thursday to block the passage of a contentious bill aimed at transferring the state spy agency's authority to conduct anti-communist investigations to the police.The ongoing filibuster will be halted and the bill will be put to a vote in a plenary parliamentary session if more than three-fifths of the lawmakers vote in favor of ending the filibuster.The PPP reportedly plans to stage a filibuster for another contentious bill banning the sending of anti-North Korea leaflets to the North.