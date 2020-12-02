Moon: S. Korea to Set Higher 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in told global leaders on Sunday that South Korea will seek to raise its 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target soon.The president made the remarks during the Climate Ambition Summit held to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and to keep pressure on countries to set out carbon reduction plans.In the video-linked summit jointly hosted by the United Nations, Britain and several other countries, Moon said that South Korea will join global efforts to fight climate change.He said South Korea plans to produce within this year a long-term low-carbon growth strategy to achieve its stated goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.He added the country will also submit the renewal of its 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution to the United Nations within this year.The president said South Korea will work toward presenting a higher 2030 reductions target at an early date.