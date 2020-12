Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow advisories are in place for the greater Seoul area and parts of the nation's central region.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Sunday that 215 trails were closed at nine national parks including Mount Bukhan, Songni and Taebaek due to snow.A two-point-four kilometer section of road near Mount Suwon in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province has been closed since Sunday morning.The headquarters asked local governments to swiftly remove snow from roads near facilities for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.The headquarters activated its level one emergency mode work shift from 7 p.m. Saturday, with about four thousand civil servants in the Seoul metro area in emergency mode to respond to heavy snow.