Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will preside over a government meeting on COVID-19 responses on Sunday afternoon amid the relentless spike in infections.The presidential office said that the president will chair the meeting to reaffirm the government's commitment and determination to make all-out efforts in the fight against the virus and to check the central and local governments' quarantine measures in the face of the crisis.The president's participation in the meeting comes as the nation reported an all-time high of one thousand and 30 infections on Sunday.The planned meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and ten ministers in person, with heads of local municipalities to attend online.