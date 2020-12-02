OECD Indicator for S. Korea Rises for 8th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading economic index for South Korea posted growth for the eighth straight month in November.According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the composite leading indicators (CLI) for South Korea reached 101-point-two last month, up point-32 percent from a month earlier.The index increased on-month for eight consecutive months since April.South Korea and Norway are the only countries that posted on-month growth for eight straight months among 32 OECD members.The CLI gauges how an economy will fare four to six months ahead, based on industrial output, gross domestic product, housing, and financial market conditions.A reading below 100 means the economy is expected to contract going forward.South Korea's CLI remains above 100 for the fourth consecutive month since August, indicating the economy is entering an expansionary phase.