Gov't to Operate 150 New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Greater Seoul Area

Health authorities will operate new makeshift COVID-19 testing clinics at 150 locations in Seoul and its surrounding areas for the next three weeks to cope with the spike in infections.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that they will offer free virus tests at Seoul and Yongsan stations, major university districts and other high-risk areas in the capital region from Monday until January 3.People can take a test at the sites regardless of symptoms and tests will be conducted anonymously as only mobile telephone numbers will be noted.For the convenience of test takers, authorities will provide a quick antigen test and saliva-based test, which are known to be safer and easier than the most-used polymerase chain(PCR) test. If a person tests positive, they will then undergo a PCR test to confirm.