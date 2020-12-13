Parliament Passes Revision to Spy Agency Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a contentious bill aimed at transferring the state spy agency's authority to conduct anti-communist investigations to the police.The parliament held a plenary session on Sunday evening and passed the bill as 187 lawmakers in attendance all voted in favor.The passage comes right after the assembly held a vote to end a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party. Lawmakers of the PPP and minor opposition Justice Party boycotted the vote.It is the last of three bills that were recently approved by the assembly as part of the Moon Jae-in administration's long-planned push to reform so-called powerful state organizations, including the prosecution.Right after the passage, the PPP launched a filibuster for another bill aimed at banning anti-Pyongyang leaflets and the ruling Democratic Party immediately filed a motion to end the filibuster.