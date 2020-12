Photo : YONHAP News

Shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNtech started in the United States on Sunday, with initial vaccinations able to begin as early as Monday.According to CNN and other foreign media outlets, trucks carrying the first shipments of the vaccine in the country departed Pfizer's plant in Michigan on Sunday morning.This came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the shot on Friday and the Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommended its use on Saturday.The shipments will be distributed across the United States, with 145 sites getting the vaccines on Monday. About two-point-nine million doses of vaccine have been sent out.Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are likely to be the first to receive the shots.