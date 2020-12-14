S. Korea Reports 718 New Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 718 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after surpassing one-thousand for the first time the previous day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 43-thousand-484.The daily figure declined by 312 from the previous day and fell back below one-thousand, but it's possibly due to a drop in the number of people getting tested on the weekends.Of the new cases, 682 were domestic infections, while 36 were imported.The capital area reported 473 cases, including 217 in Seoul, 220 in Gyeonggi Province and 36 in Incheon.South Chungcheong Province also added 51 cases, South Gyeongsang Province 26 and Gwangju City 22.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients rose by six to 185. Seven more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 587.