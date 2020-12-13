Cold Snap Grips Nation Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A severe cold snap has gripped the nation, with cold wave advisories issued for the central region and parts of the southern provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, morning lows in Seoul plunged to minus nine-point-seven degrees Celsius, or down around ten degrees from Sunday.A cold wave advisory is in place in Seoul and surrounding regions. A cold wave warning was issued for the first time this winter for the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and North Gyeongsang Province as well as the western parts of Gangwon Province.Afternoon highs are forecast to remain below zero in the Seoul metro area.West coast areas of the Jeolla Provinces and the mountainous regions on Jeju Island are set to see more than 30 centimeters of snow through Wednesday.The latest cold spell is expected to remain throughout Wednesday with Seoul projected to see morning lows reach minus ten degrees on Tuesday and minus eleven on Wednesday.