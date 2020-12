Photo : YONHAP News

The approval rating for President Moon Jae-in hit a new record low of 36-point-seven percent.According to Realmeter's survey of some 25-hundred adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday, 36-point-seven percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of Moon, down point-seven percentage points from the previous week.It marks the second consecutive week that the rating remained below 40 percent and the lowest since Moon took office in May 2017.Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party's approval rating inched up one-point-one percentage points to 30-point-eight percent, while the main opposition People Power Party saw its rating rise point-three percentage points to 31-point-six percent.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of two percentage points.