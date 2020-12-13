Pres. Moon's Special Envoy Arrives in Russia

Photo : KBS News

Former South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun has arrived in Moscow as a special presidential envoy.Upon arriving on Sunday, Woo told reporters that he was making the visit to discuss ways to maintain South Korea and Russia’s strategic partnership and boost economic cooperation.President Moon Jae-in dispatched Woo as this year marks the 30th anniversary of South Korea and Russia establishing diplomatic ties.Through Friday, Woo is set to meet with senior government officials and lawmakers.In particular, when he visits the Kremlin, he will meet with Yuri Viktorovich, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, and deliver a letter from Moon to the Russian president.The letter is said to express Seoul’s intent to continue its strategic partnership with Moscow and anticipation toward a joint action plan regarding their economic cooperation in northern regions. The letter is also said to call on Russia’s support for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and denuclearization talks.Woo is also likely to discuss with Kremlin officials ways to arrange a visit to South Korea for Putin at the earliest date possible.