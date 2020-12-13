Menu Content

Write: 2020-12-14 11:15:26Update: 2020-12-14 11:50:39

Climate Amb.: S. Korea Has Shown Political Courage with Carbon Neutrality Initiative

Denmark’s Climate Ambassador Tomas Anker Christensen said South Korea is "at a crucial point where it could secure its position as a green powerhouse leading Asia in the coming years."

Christensen made the remark in an interview with Korea-dot-net, the government’s official web portal, which was released on Monday.  

The ambassador said Seoul has shown “political courage” with its Green New Deal and declaration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Christensen said South Korea must act quickly as a number of countries are emerging as contenders to become Asia’s green powerhouse, adding that he sees the Green New Deal as “a visionary moon-shot coming at just the right time to catapult Korea above its rivals."

Applauding President Moon Jae-in for taking the big first step toward such efforts, the ambassador said, “this is Korea's opportunity to build a sustainable, climate-resilient, carbon-neutral and inclusive future."
