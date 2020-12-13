Choo Continues to Criticize Prosecution ahead of Disciplinary Panel Review

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae continued to criticize the prosecution, a day before a disciplinary committee is set to resume discussions on taking action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who faces misconduct allegations.On her social media account on Monday, Choo referred to a book written by a local prosecutor-turned-lawyer who criticizes the state agency, accusing the prosecution of refusing to look back on its corrupt practices.The minister said unless citizens remain vigilant and make level-headed judgments, both the prosecutorial and judicial powers can be abused in seizing democracy.Yoon, meanwhile, is demanding that the panel restart its review, arguing that the seven-member committee should have been filled up with reserve members, after Choo was excluded for filing the disciplinary action.The panel, on the other hand, is arguing that it only needed to meet the required attendance by a majority.