Remains of Civilian Killed in 'Bodo League Massacre' Identified

Photo : YONHAP News

The remains of a civilian believed to have been slaughtered during the Korean War have been identified for the first time in 70 years.According to the central Sejong City government on Monday, one of seven sets of remains found in the city in 2018 was identified to be that of the late Kim Bu-han.Kim is believed to have been killed by the military and semi-official militias in July 1950, after he was enrolled in the so-called "National Bodo League," an anti-communism reeducation group set up by the Rhee Syng-man administration in 1949.Hundreds of thousands civilians linked to the group and others suspected of sympathizing with communism were killed in an organized effort by the state following the outbreak of the Korean War.Other remains that have yet to be identified are expected to be relocated to a memorial facility set to be built by the Interior Ministry and the central Daejeon city government.