First Impact Crater Found in Korea Confirmed

Write: 2020-12-14 14:46:40Update: 2020-12-14 15:05:41

Photo : YONHAP News

A basin has been confirmed to have been created by a meteorite collision, the first on the Korean Peninsula.

The Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources said Monday that researchers have verified that the Jeokjung-Chogye Basin in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province, is a crater created 50-thousand years ago in a meteor collision.

There are some 200 officially recognized meteor craters around the world.
The latest find is the second in East Asia following the Xiuyan meteorite crater discovered in China in 2010.

The Jeokjung-Chogye Basin is a bowl-shaped crater with a diameter of seven kilometers. Traces of a meteor collision were found several times in the past but direct evidence has been elusive.

However, researchers this year detected unique impact-driven metamorphic features in the basin and based on radiocarbon dates of charcoal in the sediment, it's estimated the meteor event likely happened during the last glacial period some 50-thousand years ago. 

The finding is published in the online December edition of the academic journal Gondwana Research.
