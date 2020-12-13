Top Prosecutor’s Team May Have Right to Question Witnesses at Disciplinary Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The acting chief of the Justice Ministry committee discussing disciplinary measures against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has slightly reversed an earlier decision that did not allow Yoon’s attorneys to question witnesses.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Monday, professor Jeong Han-jung said he will keep the defense team’s opinion in mind, and allow it to ask questions if the interrogation becomes too much for him to handle.This concerns a second session of the disciplinary committee scheduled for Tuesday.Jeong earlier did not allow Yoon’s lawyers to ask questions at the first committee, saying only committee members have the right to interrogate witnesses.Yoon's side protested this stance as a disregard of procedural principles.Eight witnesses have been chosen to speak in Tuesday's disciplinary meeting but three are not expected to attend, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.