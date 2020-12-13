DP Lawmaker Argues for Anti-Leaflet Bill, Says NPT is Unfair

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Song Young-gil on Monday questioned how North Korea and Iran could be forced to give up nuclear weapons while the United States has over five-thousand of them.Song, who chairs the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, made the comment during a plenary session while expressing support for a bill that prohibits anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns.He said that speaking from common sense, he believes the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons or NPT is unfair.The lawmaker then mentioned an incident in the past when a civic group tried to send a balloon across the border carrying 100-thousand DVDs of a movie about assassinating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Asking how can it be guaranteed such an act would not lead to a North Korean provocation, Song said actions that put the entire country at risk for partial gain are unacceptable.The main opposition People Power Party refuted Song's remarks, saying it's deplorable to see how he views efforts made by North Korean defectors to inform the North Korean people of the regime's reality.