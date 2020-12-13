Average Speed of Sea Level Rise Accelerates in Past Decade

Photo : YONHAP News

The average rate that the sea level in South Korea has risen jumped one-point-18 times compared to the past 30 years.According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Monday, the sea level measured by 21 tide stations along coastal areas from 2010 to 2019 increased by an annual average of three-point-68 millimeters.That is one-point-18 times higher than the annual average of three-point-12 millimeters from 1990 to 2019.Sea levels along the eastern and southern coastal areas, as well as near the southernmost Jeju Island, were found to have risen the fastest in the past decade, around one-point-four times faster than from 1990 to 2019.The rise in sea level along the western coast, meanwhile, slowed over the past ten years, with the level rising by only one-point-79 millimeters annually, compared to two-point-57 millimeters in the past 30 years.