Moon Calls for Swift Execution of Next Year's Budget for Balanced Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the speedy execution of next year’s budget, vowing full-fledged government efforts to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis.In a meeting with his senior aides on Monday, Moon particularly stressed a balanced recovery through policies customized for vulnerable populations, including a plan to create over one-million "urgent jobs" for the elderly, the disabled and others.He also urged officials to help swiftly dole out the third COVID-19 emergency payouts earmarked as part of next year’s budget to cushion small businesses and the self-employed from the pandemic’s fallout.Noting recent positive economic indices, including a recovery of exports and stock market rallies, the president also called for additional measures to reinvigorate exports and investments.He also instructed officials to accelerate efforts regarding the Korean New Deal initiative and the recently-proclaimed goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.