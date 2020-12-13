S. Korea Confirms New 5-Year Plan on Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will set up an early-warning system for floods and droughts to better prepare itself for the worsening impact of climate change.The Environment Ministry on Monday confirmed the third five-year national climate change responses after reviewing the proposed system for more than a year and holding hearings to sound out the opinions of experts.The latest set of policies is aimed at strengthening the country’s adaptability to climate change to help mitigate its growing impact on society.Also under the plan, related ministries will build an integrated information platform to jointly assess the potential threats of climate change on nature and recover the so-called “axes of the national ecosystem.”Among other notable measures are to develop breeds of grains that are more resistant to high temperatures and insect-borne diseases and strengthen safety systems for agricultural facilities.