'S. Korea Aims to Complete Vaccine Supply Deal with Two or More Developers by Year-End'

South Korea is seeking to complete COVID-19 vaccine supply deals with at least two pharmaceutical companies by the end of this year, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Monday.Last week, South Korea revealed it has secured enough COVID-19 vaccines to immunize up to 44 million people, including doses for 10 million acquired via a World Health Organization-linked initiative called COVAX Facility.The remaining 34 million doses will be procured directly through four global pharmaceutical firms, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, with Seoul already inking a deal with AstraZeneca.Regarding President Moon Jae-in’s instruction to secure additional vaccines, the KDCA chief said discussions are underway with vaccine developers on the matter, but no concrete agreements have yet to be made.Jeong was also asked about remarks made the previous day by ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon that the government is working to begin COVID-19 vaccination before March. Without directly addressing Lee, the KCDA chief, however, said vaccines from AstraZeneca, which are manufactured in South Korea, are expected to be administered to the public here the earliest among the vaccines.