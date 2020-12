Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Monday passed a controversial bill that bans anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns amid fierce opposition protests.The parliament held a plenary session on Monday evening and passed the bill as 187 lawmakers in attendance all voted in favor.The ruling Democratic Party and the minor opposition Justice Party took part in the vote, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and the minor opposition People Party boycotted it.The passage comes right after the assembly held a vote to end a filibuster by the PPP.The revision to the law on the development of inter-Korean relations prohibits sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. A violation could lead to a sentence of up to three years behind bars or a fine of up to 30 million won.