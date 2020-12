Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States have begun with the first shipments of Pfizer-BioNtech's vaccine being transported across the nation.One of the first doses of the vaccine went to a critical care nurse in New York on Monday.Sandra Lindsay, who works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the shot live on camera, with footage streamed on the Twitter feed of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.Following the news, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) on Friday.Pfizer reportedly plans to supply 25 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the month.