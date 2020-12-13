S. Korea Reports 880 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 880 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid a continued surge in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 44-thousand-364.The daily figure fell to 718 the previous day due to a drop in the number of people getting tested on weekends, but bounced back to nearly 900.Of the new cases, 848 were domestic infections, while 32 were imported.The capital area reported 575 cases, including 246 in Seoul, 274 in Gyeonggi Province and 55 in Incheon.In regions outside the metro area, Ulsan and Busan added 49 and 40 cases, respectively, with cases reported across the nation.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients jumped by 20 to 205.The country's coronavirus death toll came to 600, with 13 deaths reported.