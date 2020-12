Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun cautioned against hastily deciding to heighten social distancing to Level Three, vowing instead to enhance restrictions against quarantine violations.At a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Chung stressed that considering the gravity of raising distancing and its ripple effect, strict adherence to distancing and quarantine rules should be prioritized.In order to avoid Level Three distancing, the prime minister sought cooperation from both the public and private sectors.He ordered the public sector to have more than a third of its employees work from home and to cancel all events and gatherings until the year's end.Chung also ordered ministries and the police to join municipal governments in conducting a joint inspection into quarantine violations.