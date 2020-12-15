Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon Highlights Significance of CIO in Keeping Prosecution in Check

Write: 2020-12-15 13:23:50Update: 2020-12-15 13:57:05

Moon Highlights Significance of CIO in Keeping Prosecution in Check

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in highlighted the significance of the soon-to-be-launched Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), expecting it to serve as a systemic tool to democratically keep the prosecution in check.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said the CIO is at the core of his administration's envisioned reforms of institutions of power, as it will be able to hold the state investigative agency accountable for internal corruption and other wrongdoings.

Moon's remarks come as the Cabinet approved the promulgation of revisions to the CIO law on Tuesday, after the revision bill passed the National Assembly amid strong protests from the opposition party.

The CIO will be tasked with investigating corruption among senior government officials, including prosecutors.

The president refuted the opposition's criticism that the CIO would allow a dictatorship, saying had the agency existed, it would have prevented the influence-peddling scandal during the previous Park Geun-hye administration.

He then called on parties at both ends of the political aisle to join efforts to allow the CIO to fulfill its duty to eradicate corruption and achieve social transparency.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >