Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Ruling Party Says PPP Should Live up to Its Word if Truly Sorry

Write: 2020-12-15 14:02:12Update: 2020-12-15 15:11:17

Ruling Party Says PPP Should Live up to Its Word if Truly Sorry

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says it hopes the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) will take actual steps if it is truly sorry about two former presidents affiliated with it, both of whom are in jail for corruption.

DP spokesperson Shin Young-dae revealed the stance on Tuesday during a press briefing regarding the apology issued earlier in the day by the PPP’s interim chief, Kim Chong-in, with regard to former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. 

Shin said the DP respects Kim’s apology and hopes that the PPP’s atonement and determination to revamp itself will be put into practice. The spokesperson added that the ruling party hopes the PPP will live up to its word and it should show tangible action if it’s truly sorry and feels remorse.  

Meanwhile, lawmakers within the PPP were divided. The party’s floor leader, Joo Ho-young, and senior lawmaker Chung Jin-suk supported Kim. 

However, legislators who support former presidents Park and Lee criticized the apology, saying there are complex and diverse aspects to the imprisonment of the two former presidents.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >