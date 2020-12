Photo : YONHAP News

Child rapist Cho Doo-soon will be banned from late-night outings and excessive drinking for the next seven years.The Suwon District Court upheld special guidelines sought by prosecutors, saying there is considerable reason to include the requirements.Under the guidelines, Cho is not allowed to leave his house from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., he must keep his blood alcohol level below zero-point-03 percent, and he cannot enter education facilities for children or playgrounds for the next seven years.He is also required to wear an ankle bracelet at all times for seven years.