KBS Chief Calls for Global Media Cooperation in Overcoming COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) called for global cooperation in overcoming challenges the media is facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.In his virtual speech at the General Assembly of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union(ABU), KBS President and CEO Yang Seung-dong emphasized the need for member broadcasters to jointly prepare for the post-coronavirus era.Referring to the rapidly changing media landscape, Yang, who is also the ABU deputy, said competition with digital over-the-top(OTT) media services has intensified as public broadcasters financially struggle amid the economic fallout from the pandemic.While the South Korean public broadcaster has been entrusted with the mission to fulfill its social duty of covering disasters in the country, Yang said KBS is facing a financial crisis in the COVID-19 era, on top of having its license fee frozen for 40 years.Meanwhile, a KBS investigative series on irregularities within the National Assembly was given the highest honor in the television news category at the ABU awards.