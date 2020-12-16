Justice Minister Affirms Resolve to Complete Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Wednesday expressed her resolve to complete prosecution reform, saying the organization will exist for the people and realize justice desired by the public.During a joint briefing on the reform of state power institutions, the minister said the direction toward which the prosecution service will be headed is very clear under a new criminal justice system.Her emphasis of the prosecution serving the people and not itself was interpreted by some as targeting Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who received a two-month suspension from duty by a disciplinary panel earlier in the day.In the briefing, Minister Choo also mentioned her ministry's reform achievements so far, including concrete legislative changes and institutionalizing more human rights-friendly investigation methods.She added that cooperation between the prosecution and police will make a safer society and contribute to a more effective criminal justice system.