Blinken Reaffirms US Will Review Overall N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed that the U.S. is reviewing its North Korea policy across the board, mentioning both additional sanctions and diplomatic incentives as possible tools.Blinken made the remarks in an interview with NBC News aired on Monday.Asked if it's time to recognize North Korea as a nuclear state, Blinken said it is a bad problem that has gotten worse over time.He added that the first thing President Joe Biden has asked was to review the policy to make sure that the U.S. is using the most effective tools to advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to deal with the growing problem posed by North Korea's arsenal.The U.S. top diplomat refused to give a clear answer when asked what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would have to do to have a meeting with President Biden.Instead, he responded that the U.S. will first review the policy to look at what tools it has, including additional sanctions, additional coordination and cooperation with allies and partners, but also to look at diplomatic incentives.He added that once that job is done, the U.S. will be able to know how it plans to move forward.