Energy Ministry Unveils Document on N. Korea Nuke Plant Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's energy ministry on Monday made public an internal document about a possible nuclear power project in North Korea to dispel suspicions surrounding the document.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday in a press release that it unveiled the document after deliberation by a related committee at the ministry, considering the public value of ending unnecessary controversy.The ministry then reaffirmed that the document had just reviewed some policy ideas for possible inter-Korean economic cooperation projects after a summit in April 2018. In addition, there were no further reviews and the document was never disclosed to outside parties.The unveiled six-page document showed that it was compiled as an "internal reference that considers the possible alternatives when building a nuclear power plant in North Korea." It also states that it doesn't represent "the government's official stance."The document then proposes three possible options for the project.The disclosure comes amid growing controversy after a local broadcaster reported that documents on a nuclear power project in the North were among hundreds of computer files allegedly deleted by ministry officials.