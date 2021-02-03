Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Consumer Prices Grow 0.6% in January

Write: 2021-02-02 08:47:35Update: 2021-02-02 09:41:43

S. Korea's Consumer Prices Grow 0.6% in January

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's consumer prices grew less than one percent for the fourth consecutive month in January.

According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the consumer price index came to 106-point-47 in January, up point-six percent from a year earlier. 

It marked the fourth straight month that the on-year consumer inflation grew less than one percent. 

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped ten percent on-year in January. 

In particular, livestock prices rose eleven-point-five percent on-year to post the largest growth in about six years, as egg prices soared 15-point-two percent and beef prices jumped ten percent.

Industrial goods prices, however, dropped point-six percent on-year due to low oil prices, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped five percent from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >