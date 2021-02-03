S. Korea's Consumer Prices Grow 0.6% in January

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's consumer prices grew less than one percent for the fourth consecutive month in January.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the consumer price index came to 106-point-47 in January, up point-six percent from a year earlier.It marked the fourth straight month that the on-year consumer inflation grew less than one percent.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped ten percent on-year in January.In particular, livestock prices rose eleven-point-five percent on-year to post the largest growth in about six years, as egg prices soared 15-point-two percent and beef prices jumped ten percent.Industrial goods prices, however, dropped point-six percent on-year due to low oil prices, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped five percent from a year earlier.