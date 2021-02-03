S. Korea's Public Sector Employment Falls Nearly 18% in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's public sector employment dropped nearly 18 percent in 2020 from a year ago.According to the state portal All Public Information in One on Tuesday, public institutions in the country hired 27-thousand-490 new employees last year, down 17-point-eight percent from a year earlier.State-run companies slashed their employment by about 32 percent to some 77-hundred, and hiring by quasi-governmental institutions also slipped about 20 percent.However, last year's figure was higher than the government's original target of hiring 25-thousand-700 new recruits in the public sector.A Finance Ministry official said that last year's drop in the tally came as public sector employment was unusually high in 2019.In both 2018 and 2019, employment in that sector surpassed a record-high of 33-thousand.