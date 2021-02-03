S. Korea Reports 336 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 336 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid infection clusters across the nation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 78-thousand-844.The daily figure increased by 31 from the previous day but remained in the 300 range for the third straight day.Of the cases detected throughout Monday, 295 were local transmissions, while 41 were imported.The number of local cases remained in the 200 range for two straight days, the first such occurrence since November 18 and 19.Almost 200 local cases came from the greater metro area, including 121 in Seoul and 70 in Gyeonggi Province. Other parts of the nation reported 96 cases.The death toll rose by ten to one-thousand-435 with the average fatality rate at one-point-82 percent.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients stands at 224, down one from the previous day.