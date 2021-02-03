Former IAEA Deputy Director Says Reactor Can’t Be Built through Inter-Korean Discussions

Photo : YONHAP News

A former deputy chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) reportedly said it's impossible to build a nuclear reactor in North Korea just through inter-Korean discussions.According to the Voice of America on Tuesday, Olli Heinonen, former IAEA deputy director general, said that a nuclear power plant is not the kind of facility that can be built through discussions between the two Koreas.The former official of the UN nuclear watchdog stressed that a nuclear reactor cannot be built on North Korean soil unless the North rejoins the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty(NPT).Heinonen also said that even if South Korea helps build a reactor in North Korea, the project would cost additional money to establish a related power network, adding the costs were estimated at 500 million U.S. dollars about 20 to 30 years ago and would be much more now.The remarks came amid rising controversy over an internal document produced by South Korea's energy ministry, which discussed the possibility of building a nuclear power plant in North Korea.