Moon's Secretary Rejects Calls to Disclose USB Given to Kim

Photo : KBS News

Senior presidential secretary for political affairs Choi Jae-sung has rejected the opposition party's calls to disclose the content of a USB drive given to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by President Moon Jae-in during their 2018 summit.The secretary said on a local radio program Tuesday that the content of the USB drive should never be disclosed, citing that it was a classified diplomatic document and handed over at the summit meeting.Choi said that the content was probably not sent to the presidential archives because of those reasons, and if it was not, it should not even be viewed.The presidential secretary said these exchanges that happened at summit meetings cannot be disclosed simply because allegations are raised.He then strongly criticized the main opposition People Power Party for raising the allegations that the government attempted to build a nuclear reactor in North Korea.Noting that it is his personal view, Choi said that disclosure of the USB drive may be considered but only when the PPP is ready to take responsibility for its demand. He warned that the opposition party would risk its fate with such a move.