[Exclusive] KHNP Covered up Problems in Safety Device at Nuke Reactors

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-owned Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) appears to have covered up experiment results indicating problems in a key safety device installed at every nuclear reactor in the country.KBS has obtained the company's internal report regarding a performance test of the safety device conducted in September 2018 at a test company in Germany.The device, called the passive autocatalytic recombiner(PAR), removes hydrogen from the containment of a nuclear power plant during an accident. Its purpose is to prevent hydrogen explosions.KHNP spent some 29 billion won to install the device at 26 reactors in the country after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.The test results in Germany, however, showed the installed devices were substandard, but a final report produced in July last year omitted part of the test results and concluded that the devices have no significant problems.KHNP did not even notify the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission of the test results, although it is required to do so when there are problems in nuclear reactors.