Military Chiefs Agree to Make Concrete Progress in OPCON Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

The military chiefs of South Korea and the United States agreed to bring about concrete progress in the allies' preparations for Washington's transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to Seoul this year.The agreement was reached on Tuesday during a virtual conference between South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. counterpart Gen. Mark Milley.Positively assessing the allies' continued OPCON preparations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Won and Milley agreed to accelerate fulfilling the conditions for the transfer.They exchanged assessments of the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula, and agreed to militarily and actively support the allies' diplomatic efforts for the peninsula's complete denuclearization and the establishment of a peace regime.Won congratulated the launch of the Joe Biden administration, expressing hope for the alliance to develop into one that is further mutually complementary and future-oriented under the new leadership.Highlighting that the alliance is the "linchpin" for regional peace and prosperity, Milley vowed to closely cooperate with Seoul on ways to further solidify the alliance.