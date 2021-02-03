DP Chief Vows to Consider Both Selective, Universal COVID-19 Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) vowed to consider both selective and universal payments for the government's fourth round of COVID-19 relief.In his address to the National Assembly on Tuesday, DP leader Lee Nak-yon pledged to swiftly draw up a sufficient extra budget to finance the relief program.While there will be more support for vulnerable groups and those hardest hit by the pandemic, Lee said the timing of universal payments to spur domestic consumption will be decided in accordance with the virus situation.Regarding soaring housing prices, the DP leader vowed to expand the supply in Seoul and other major cities and improve the quality of public rental housing, while continuing to enforce measures to deter real estate speculation.Lee unveiled a public welfare plan, which includes expanding monthly state child care support by pushing the maximum age from seven to 18, and building a public nursing home in each jurisdiction.The ruling party chief also urged North Korea to refrain from attempting to gain the upper hand in denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. through a show of force, and to not miss out an opportunity for peace.