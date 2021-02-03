KHNP Denies KBS Report on Possible Cover-up

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) has denied a KBS report that the company appears to have covered up experiment results indicating problems in a key safety device installed at nuclear reactors in the country.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the KHNP said there was no intentional cover-up or omission in response to the KBS story regarding an internal report for a performance test of the passive autocatalytic recombiner(PAR) conducted in September 2018 in Germany.KBS said the test results showed that the installed devices were substandard, but a final report produced in July last year omitted part of these results and concluded that the devices have no significant problems.KHNP said the test mentioned in the KBS report was not centered on verifying the efficiency of PAR but on reviewing the stability of hydrogen in a reactor building amid harsh conditions. The company said because the study was carried out for research purposes, it did not report the test to the related regulators.PAR removes hydrogen from the containment of a nuclear power plant during an accident. Its purpose is to prevent hydrogen explosions.KHNP spent some 29 billion won to install the device at 26 reactors in the country after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.