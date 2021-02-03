Seoul Calls for Release of Myanmar's Leadership Detained by Military

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has called for the release of Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi after the Southeast Asian country's de-facto leader was detained by the military.In a spokesperson's statement released on Tuesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry expressed deep concerns over the recent political situation in the country.It then reaffirmed the South Korean government's respect for the people of Myanmar’s aspirations for democracy as witnessed during the country's general election last year.While calling for an immediate release of Suu Kyi and other leaders under military detention, the statement hoped the matter would be resolved in accordance with democratic procedures and in a peaceful manner.It added that Seoul will continue to closely monitor the political situation together with the international community.On Monday, the Myanmar military detained Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other democratically elected leaders in what appeared to be a coup and then declared a year-long state of emergency.The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy, which ended a 53-year military rule through the general election in 2015, scored another landslide victory in the general election last November. The Myanmar military has disputed the election results, arguing it was marred by fraud, and reportedly plans to hold a new election.