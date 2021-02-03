OHCHR: N. Korea's Crimes Must be Referred to ICC for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights(OHCHR) said in order to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, crimes committed by North Korea must be referred to the International Criminal Court(ICC).According to the UN on Tuesday, the OHCHR made the call in a report titled “Promoting Accountability in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” which was released ahead of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council slated to open on February 22.The report said that a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula can be achieved only if the North’s crimes against humanity end and “the rights of victims to truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-recurrence are fulfilled.”To achieve those aims, the report said prosecution of North Korea's alleged international crimes must remain a priority, whether through referring them to the ICC or the establishment of an ad hoc tribunal or other comparable mechanism.The report went on to say that despite continued calls for accountability, other political priorities in the region have decreased the emphasis to pursue it by the international community. The last time the OHCHR was invited to brief the Security Council on the North's human rights situation was in 2017, according to the report.