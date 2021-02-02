Fmr Security Adviser Denies Seoul Offered to Build Nuke Plant in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s former national security adviser says the Moon administration never raised the issue of building a nuclear plant in North Korea during its talks with the regime.Foreign Minister Nominee Chung Eui-yong made the remark in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, denying the suspicion that the government sought to build a nuclear power plant for the North.He said that under the current circumstances, no country is allowed to build a nuclear power plant for the North and that the Moon administration has never made an official review of the proposal.Chung also dismissed the suspicion that President Moon floated the proposal to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un through a USB he handed during their summit talks in April of 2018.He said the USB contained Seoul’s New Economic Plans on the Korean Peninsula, a set of policy proposals for inter-Korean economic cooperation.He said the plans concerned cooperation on renewable energy, refurbishment of hydroelectric and coal power plants in the North and expansion of the electricity network in Northeast Asia, all without details, and that did not touch on nuclear power plants.Chung said Seoul handed Washington a USB containing the same materials delivered to the North and explained its plans, adding the U.S. showed understanding and a “very positive response.”While working as the National Security Office director for over three years after the launch of the Moon administration, Chung handled various issues concerning North Korea and the U.S. and contributed to the inter-Korean summits in 2018 as Moon's special envoy to Pyongyang.He was replaced by former National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon in July, but has continuously been involved in security issues since then as a special presidential adviser on foreign affairs and security.Last month, he was named Seoul's new foreign minister to replace outgoing Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.