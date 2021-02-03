Up to 15 cm of Snow Forecast for Central Region on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Much snow is in store for Seoul and other central regions from Wednesday evening.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday snow or rain is forecast for most parts of the nation between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning as the low pressure system located northwest of the country moves southeast.The agency said five to 15 centimeters of snow is expected for eastern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province while three to 10 centimeters of snow is in store for Seoul, western Gyeonggi Province, northern North Chungcheong Province and northeastern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.Other regions, including South Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province and Jeju, are expected to receive one to five centimeters of snow during the period.The KMA called on travelers to take extra caution as roads may be slippery after the snow.