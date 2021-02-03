Rival Parties Asked to Recommend Panelists to Select CIO Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has requested rival political parties to each name two members to a panel that will recommend 23 CIO prosecutors.The powerful agency said on Tuesday it made the request to the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) earlier in the day, calling for the naming to be complete by February 16.The seven-member panel will consist of the four recommended by the two major parties in addition to the CIO head, the vice head and an appointee from the CIO chief.Under a three-year mandate, the panelists will be tasked with discussing and making major decisions on personnel management of the office, including recommending presidential appointments of 23 people who will work as inaugural CIO prosecutors.Meanwhile, the CIO on Tuesday began receiving applications from prosecutor candidates. Under the CIO law, those formerly employed with the prosecution are not allowed to make up more than half of the agency’s organization.