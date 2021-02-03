Menu Content

Dogs, Cats Showing COVID-19 Symptoms to Face 2-Week Quarantine

Write: 2021-02-02 19:14:08Update: 2021-02-02 19:44:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Pets will also be subject to two-week compulsory isolation in South Korea if they show COVID-19 symptoms. 

The Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday announced COVID-19 quarantine guidelines on pets following recent domestic cases involving animals. 

Under the guidelines, animals showing symptoms after coming in contacts with COVID-19 patients will undergo a test arranged by local governments. 

Only dogs and cats will be eligible for testing. Until the test result comes out, subject pets will be banned from leaving their owners’ homes or other quarantine venue assigned by local governments. 

The pets under the quarantine will be taken care of by one person, who is either the owner or the owner’s family member, with the caretaker required to wear masks and gloves when coming in contact with the animals.
