Report: Iran Agrees to Release Crew of Detained S. Korean Tanker

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran's Foreign Ministry has reportedly decided to release the crew members of a South Korean vessel that the country seized last month for alleged environmental pollution.Reuters quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Tuesday that the governments of the two nations have narrowed differences and coordinated a related announcement regarding the release of the South Korean crew.Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh reportedly said on Tuesday that following a request by the Seoul government, the crew of the Korean ship, which was detained on charges of causing environmental pollution in the Persian Gulf, have received the permission to leave the country in a humanitarian move by Iran.The South Korean Embassy in Iran and Iranian Embassy in South Korea have both confirmed the release of the crew members, but the ship and its captain are said to be remaining in Iran.The MT Hankuk Chemi carrying 20 crew, including five South Koreans, was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on January 4 for alleged environmental pollution. It was carrying 72-hundred tons of ethanol.