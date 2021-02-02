S. Korea's Foreign Ministry Confirms Iran's Release of Detained Crew

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has confirmed Iran's decision to release the crew of a detained South Korean vessel.A ministry official in Seoul said on Tuesday that in consideration of the friendly relations of the two nations and humanitarian grounds, Iran has agreed to release all of the crew members except the essential personnel for the vessel’s maintenance.The official said that Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi notified his South Korean counterpart Choi Jong-kun of the decision in phone talks on Tuesday afternoon.Iran reportedly told Seoul that it will release all the crew except the captain for the maintenance of the detained vessel. Both the South Korean Embassy in Iran and the Iranian Embassy in South Korea have confirmed the release as well.The MT Hankuk Chemi carrying 20 crew, including five South Koreans, was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on January 4 for alleged environmental pollution. It was carrying 72-hundred tons of ethanol.Iran maintains that it seized the tanker for environmental pollution, but observers have said the vessel's seizure could have been linked to Iran's anger over its assets frozen in South Korea due to U.S. sanctions on the regime.